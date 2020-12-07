Rudy Giuliani in Hospital for COVID After Possibly Infecting Hundreds

Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, tested positive for the coronavirus according to the president’s tweet on Dec. 6, 2020, in which he wished him a speedy recovery and promised to carry on the election fraud litigation.

Several hours later, Giuliani was admitted to “Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly,” according to The Oregonian.

The former New York mayor is one of the latest in the president’s inner circle diagnosed with the virus. Giuliani’s diagnosis comes barely two months after the president was hospitalized for complications from COVID-19.

Since his illness was announced, his teenage son, wife, key administration officials, staff, the White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and the HUD secretary Ben Carson were also diagnosed. Others who became ill with the virus include Hope Hicks, Kayleigh McEnany, Bill Stepien, Kellyanne Conway, Mike Lee, Chris Christie, Thom Tillis, Ron Johnson, Ronna McDaniel, Rev. John Jenkins, Nicholas Luna, Stephen Miller, Corey Lewandowski.

Andrew Giuliani — Rudy’s son and a special assistant to Trump — tweeted he was positive on November 20. He stated he was having mild symptoms and was cooperating with quarantine protocols. Jenna Ellis later tweeted she and the senior Giuliani tested negative and would be following CDC guidelines.

On the same day, Donald Trump Jr. also told the public he was ill via Instagram. Less than a week later, on Thanksgiving, he attended a party with his dad and siblings at Camp David.

Since Trump lost the election in November, Giuliani has traversed the continent holding press conferences and pleading alleged election fraud cases. He has not heeded CDC’s advice about wearing a mask and social distancing.

On Wednesday, December 2, Giuliani went to Lansing to testify in a legislative hearing. He and Ellis appeared on behalf of the Trump campaign pushing to convince lawmakers to dismiss President-elect Joe Biden’s Michigan victory certification. During the 4 1/2 hour meeting, a maskless Giuliani pleaded for the electors to be reassigned to Trump.

On Thursday, December 3, Giuliani attending a 7-hour-long Senate hearing in Atlanta. Neither he nor several Republican Georgia State Senators donned masks.

One of the Democrat senators who attended the hearing was outraged when she heard of Giuliani’s diagnosis. State Sen. Jen Jordon used Twitter to express her feelings:

Little did I know [the] most credible death I encountered last week was Trump’s own lawyer. Giuliani — maskless, in a packed hearing room for 7 hours. To say I am livid would be too kind.

Since research shows a person who contracts COVID-19 may shed the virus several days before beginning to feel ill, there will likely be a spike of infections among those present at every meeting, courtroom, and press conference Giuliani attended.

As of December 6, almost 15 million coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in the United States — the death toll is 282,236. Instead of being concerned with the American people, Trump, Giuliani, and all the other cronies are spreading the virus without fear of consequences.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

