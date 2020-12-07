Maine Breaks Daily Record for COVID-19

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Maine has reported 427 new COVID-19 cases. On Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, the CDC announced this new record-breaking figure. These record amount of cases are the most Maine has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

Maine’s previous record happened on December 2 with 349 cases. Statewide there have been 13,775 cases. Of these cases, 12,097 have been confirmed with 1,678 cases are probable. Maine currently has seen 227 deaths due to COVID-19.

Seven-hundred and eighty-one people have been hospitalized because of the virus. Five of Maine’s 16 counties have already seen over 1,000 cases.

The active cases rose to 3,402, an increase of 361 cases since Sunday. The CDC reported 66 people have recovered from the virus. At this time there are 45 people receiving treatment in intensive care units. There are 17 patients on ventilators due to COVID-19.

According to ABC, 18.41 percent of those cases are people in their 20s. At least 13.29 percent of Mainers are under the age of 20.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include coughing, sore throat, fever, and difficulty breathing. These symptoms usually appear within two to 14 days of being exposed to the virus. Some of the other symptoms of the virus are muscle pains, sudden loss of taste or smell, headache, and chills.

Some patients have reported having repeated shaking or shivering with the chills. According to health officials, most people only experience mild symptoms and are able to recover at home. Those who have underlying medical conditions are more likely to experience severe respiratory illness.

The unfortunate part is COVID-19 symptoms are very similar to cold and flu symptoms. Thus making it slightly difficult for people to differentiate between the three viruses.

Like the cold and flu viruses, COVID-19 can be transmitted through the air by sneezing or coughing. It can also be spread through touching surfaces, shaking hands, and then touching one’s eyes, nose, or mouth.

Medical professionals are urging people who are experiencing symptoms to call their health care providers. Everyone should call their provider before they head in to be seen.

Maine has a few COVID-19 resources to assists residents cope with the stress they feel due to the pandemic. These places are the StregthenME, Frontline WarmLine, and Maine Helps.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Featured Image Courtesy of 7C0’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License