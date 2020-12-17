Missing Chicago Woman 8 Months Pregnant Last Seen in Lawndale

A Chicago police alert asks for help finding a 22-year-old woman last seen on Dec. 6, 2020. Mia Diaz is eight months pregnant.

The report indicates her family received a phone call from her on the 16th. Diaz told her family she was in Forest Park near the CTA Blue Line station.

The Area Four detectives’ missing persons bulletin said, “she may be wearing white, red, and black pajamas, and slippers that are white, red, and black. She may also be wearing a blue jacket,” according to Chicago Sun-Times.

She may appear disoriented and require medical care.

Diaz’s disappearance is reminiscent of another young woman about a year and a half ago. On April 23, 2019, 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, never made it home after leaving her high school. She was also pregnant, nine months.

Ochoa-Lopez was missing for weeks — her family and Chicago police did not know where she was.

The Chicago Police reported her body was discovered on May 16. She was lured to her death after responding to an offer of free items and clothing for her baby she encountered on Facebook.

While the timeline is a bit sketchy, it appears Ochoa-Lopez was strangled with coax cable shortly after meeting her assailants. Her baby boy was crudely cut from her body.

According to reports, her body was discarded in a garbage can. One of the assailants called 911 because the baby was having problems breathing — authorities had no reason to doubt the woman who claimed to be his mom was not.

Chicago Fire spokesperson Larry Merritt explained the paramedics found:

A baby, a newborn, was having trouble breathing and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Unfortunately, he remained in critical condition for two months before he passed away. Ochoa-Lopez left behind a two-year-old son and husband.

The police charged two women and one man with murder — Clarisa Figuero (age 46), her daughter Desiree Figueroa (age 23), and mom’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak. Initially, they were charged with one murder, but when the baby died, another murder was added. All three pleaded not guilty.

The Chicago Police Department is asking anyone with information about 22-year-old Mia Diaz to call detectives at 312-746-8251.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

BuzzFeed News: A Pregnant Woman In Chicago Was Killed Before Her Baby Was Cut Out Of Her Body; by Julia Reinstein and Claudia Koerner

Chicago Sun-Times: Missing pregnant woman last seen in Lawndale

All Images Courtesy of C. Holmes’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License