White House Staff No Longer First in Line to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

White House staff members are no longer among the first COVID-19 vaccine recipients — thanks to President Trump, according to The New York Times on Dec. 13, 2020.

Trump announced on Twitter that White House personnel should wait later to receive the vaccine, unless necessary.

He also confirmed he has no immediate plans to receive the vaccination — but will do so when the time is right.

The administration was already scheduled to receive their first of the two-dose vaccination, according to insiders. It is unclear why Trump delayed plans for the administration to obtain the vaccine.

Some White House officials were concerned about the optics of being first in line to receive the vaccine ahead of the elderly and healthcare professionals. However, they are willing to receive the coronavirus vaccine in hopes of keeping safe and protecting Trump during his last days in office.

Some White House Members Who Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

More than 40 members of the White House have already contracted the coronavirus — including Trump.

In October, Trump, along with the FLOTUS and Political Advisor Kellyanne Conway, tested positive for the virus.

Later in the month, Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor, Kayleigh McEnany, press secretary, and Marc Short, Pence’s chief of staff — amongst others — were added to the list.

Positive tests continued in November with Trump’s son, Donald Jr., Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and R.N.C Chief of Staff Richard Walters — all contracting the virus.

Rudolph W. Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer, and Jenna Ellis, legal adviser to the president, are among the White House administration to test positive in December.

COVID-19 has infected over 16.5 million people in the United States. Three hundred thousand people have lost their lives due to the non-discriminating virus, according to The New York Times data.

Written by Sheree Bynum

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

The New York Times: Trump delays a plan to fast track vaccines for White House staff members; Annie Karni and Maggie Haberman

The New York Times: Tracking Coronavirus Infections in the White House and Trump’s Inner Circle; Amy Schoenfeld Walker and Matthew Conlen

The New York Times: Coronavirus disease

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Tom Lohdan’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Marco Verch Professional Photographer – Creative Commons License