Was Alderman Coleman’s Office Broken Into or Was Her Staff Negligent?

Alderman Stephanie Coleman of the 16th Ward received a strange phone call early Saturday afternoon, Dec. 18, 2020. The call was to inform her that her office, located at 5411 S. Ashland in Chicago, was not secure.

Guardian Liberty Voice received information from a citizen that Coleman’s office had been burglarized because the front gate was not locked, and the front door of the office was unlocked as well. Once reporters arrived on the scene, they noticed that the gate and front door were open, lights were out, and no staff members were present. They quickly dialed 911 to request police presence.

When CPD officers arrived, they entered the office to clear it. After a long ten-minute wait, an officer came out and informed reporters:

Nothing looks missing, They have laptops sitting there that could have been taken easily, and the back door deadlock was left open. We locked up — but something is not right here.

The reporters reached out to Ald. Coleman’s mother, former-Alderman Shirley Coleman, and advised her of the situation. While still on the phone with her, Ald. Coleman’s Chief of Staff pulled up, placed a large silver padlock on the gate, and left.

After he left, the reporters discussed how odd it was that an alderman’s office’s doors were supposedly left open accidentally. Was Alderman Coleman being set up to be burglarized? Or is there a serious security issue with her staff?

Stephanie D. Coleman was elected Alderman of Chicago’s 16th Ward on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019. She has held the office of 16th Ward Democratic Committeeperson since March 15, 2016. Alderman Coleman is Vice-Chair of the Chicago Black Caucus.

There are no known prior incidents concerning her office building.

Alderman Coleman has not responded to a request for comment.

Reported by Omari Jahi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Feature Image Courtesy of Arvell Dorsey Jr.’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Top Image by Raed Mansour Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License