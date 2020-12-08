WWII Bomb Defused a Sad Remembrance of Hatred

A WWII bomb was discovered on Thursday in western Germany. It was successfully defused in two hours — although experts thought it would take 6 hours — on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.

The bomb was located in Frankfurt — Germany’s financial capital. In preparation for the defusion and disposal of the WWII bomb, nearly 13,000 residents from the Gallus area were asked to relocate. Trains were also halted.

Photographs from Getty Images showed emergency vehicles lined up in front of Messe Frankfurt.

The Frankfurt convention center housed almost 700 people who were unable to find alternative living accommodations while experts worked to defuse the explosive.

A Sad Remembrance of Hatred

It is reported the 75-year-old bomb was discovered while construction was underway. The bomb is a sad reminder of the horrific acts of hatred.

WWII lasted from September 1, 1939, through September 2, 1945. It was a continuation of unresolved conflicts from WWI which lasted from 1914-1918.

WWII was fought between two major forces — The Grand Alliance and Axis Powers.

The Grand Alliance consisted mainly of Great Britain who was led by Winston Churchill; the Soviet Union whose leader was Joseph Stalin; and Franklin Roosevelt who was President of the United States of America.

The three prominent forces that made up the Axis Powers were Adolf Hitler who was the dictator of Germany; Benito Mussolini who controlled Italy; and Hirohito who was the Emperor of Japan.

Hitler invaded Poland which forced a war against Germany by France and Britain.

Italy was the first of the main Axis Powers to surrender. Germany followed suit in 1945, shortly after Hitler’s suicide. Japan accepted defeat a few months later after atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

WWII is the bloodiest war on record. It lasted for six years and one day resulting in 40 million – 60 million death.

It is also sadly remembered for the heartless mass murdering of at least 6 million Jewish people by the Nazi regime.

Written by Sheree Bynum

Sources:

USA Today: German experts defuse 1,100-pound WWII-era bomb found in Frankfurt

The National WWII Museum: Explore WWII History

The National WWII Museum: Allies and Axis: Who’s Who in WWII?

United States Holocaust Memorial Museum: Learn

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Je.T.’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons Page