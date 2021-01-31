Andrelton Simmons Sign $10.5 Million Deal With Twins [Video]

Don't like to read?

The Minnesota Twins acquired four-time Gold Glove-winning shortstop Andrelton Simmons to a one-year $10.5 million contract on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. This new acquisition will likely push Polanco to second base and Luis Arraez into a utility role.

A native of Curacao, 31-year-old Simmons came into the major league in 2012 with the Atlanta Braves with the reputation of having an elite defense. His elite defensive reputation has grown over the four years Simmons was with the Braves and five more with the Angels.

He is well known for his strong arm, awesome range, and brilliant instincts that highlight awesome plays. The Twins hope that his Gold Glove play will tighten their infield defense.

The four-time Gold Glove recipient has received MVP votes three times during his career. These MVP votes got the Braves’ attention, who signed him to a seven-year $58 million contract.

On the offensive side of the game, Simmons is not that accomplished. In the past six seasons, he has hit above .250 and has double digits in home runs three times. His strike-out margin each season has been 67 or less, and in 4,280 plate appearances, he has hit 67 home runs.

Simmons has suffered a severe left ankle sprain in the past two seasons while trying to beat out infield hits that have sidelined him. He missed 59 games in 2019 and 30 games in 2020.

Signing Simmons to a one-year deal, the Twins get to see how his defense will impact their pitching staff and keeping their options open while awaiting the arrival of their top prospect Royce Lewis who can make Class AAA in 2021.

Written by Omari Jahi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

