Award-Winning Actress Emma Stone Pregnant With Her First Child

Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, are expecting their first child. Tabloids caught sight of the actress appearing visibly pregnant, dressed in a dark cap and mask, out for a walk with a close friend. Sources confirm she is “with child” on Jan. 3, 2021.

“She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she’s constantly oohing and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing,” a source says. “She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately; she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.”

Stone officially announced her engagement with a photo of the couple showing off the actress’s ring on McCary’s Instagram page in December 2019. Since then, fans have speculated on the couple officially “tying the knot,” especially after seeing that the actress sporting a gold ring instead of the unique pearl engagement ring shown on Instagram.

The information about Stone’s engagement ring has since been shared with the public, including the ring’s price at $4,780. The ring, purchased from Catbird, is an 18-karat gold band decorated with an 8mm untreated Akoya pearl surrounded with 0.37 karat diamonds.

For the most part, the newlyweds stay out of the public eye. They tend to make public statements or appear on talk shows. Occasionally they share news through McCary’s social media. Yet, after the post about their engagement, no images or updates about the couple’s life has been added.

The actress has not always been this receptive about entering motherhood. She explains:

My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was, like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids. And then I got older, and I was, like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.

So far, Stone and McCary seem to be planning to stay out of the public eye about their family.

Stone is currently preparing for her next movie, another Disney live adaptation of “101 Dalmations.” The film is set to be released theatrically on May 28, 2021.

Written by Brielle R. Buford

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

USWeekly: Emma Stone Is Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With Dave McCary; by Riley Cardoza

E! Online: Emma Stone Cradles Her Bumpin First Outing Since Pregnancy News; by Lindsay Weinberg

Newsday: Reports: Emma Stone, Dave McCary expecting first child

Images Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License