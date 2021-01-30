Chicago Police Raise Alert After Death of Rapper G Herbo’s Close Associate

Don't like to read?

Chicago police are concerned over the high likelihood of reprisal after a close associate of rapper G Herbo was shot and killed on Jan. 29, 2021. The victim, whose name has yet to be released, is a member of the Terror Town faction of the Black P-Stone street gang.

Since G Herbo — Herbert Wright III — is a member of the Terror Town and No Limit factions of the Black P-Stones, the Chicago police notified officers and the public of the plausibility of a counterattack.

At about 12:20 p.m. CT, the 24-year-old victim was sitting in a chair waiting for a haircut at the Studio Nineteen barbershop when a man came in and asked to use the bathroom. According to the Chicago police officer safety alert, the assailant is 20 to 30 years old. He was clad in dark clothing and a hooded jacket.

The masked shooter returned from the bathroom with a gun in his hand. Witnesses told the police he intentionally walked to the victim and repeatedly shot him in the head.

After walking out of the barbershop, he ran south on State Street to a gold SUV that raced away west on Cullerton Street.

The victim was shot in the back of his head and eye. He was transported to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:46, according to the Chicago Police alert bulletin.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

Chicago-Tribune: Chicago police fear retaliation following the fatal shooting of ‘very close associate’ of rapper G Herbo; by Paige Fry and Rosemary Sobol

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Almighty Glo’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Kathy’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License