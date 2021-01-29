Texas Judge Reminds Biden of Trump’s Judiciary Influence [Video]

Don't like to read?

A Texas federal judge’s action Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, stopped President Joe Biden’s 100-day halt in deportations. The judge sent the president a message to be mindful of the land mines that await his administration in the nation’s courts.

Conservative US Federal Judges

The deportation issue may be forced up to the U.S. Supreme Court, where two-thirds of the justices are conservative. Former President Donald Trump appointed one-third of those justices.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton received support from another U.S. District Judge, Drew Tipton, appointed by Trump; he challenged President Biden’s temporary suspension of deportations.

Tipton’s challenge further intensifies actions against the executive branch initiated by a lone judge. Trump’s Justice Department lawyers consistently were able to convince the Supreme Court to lift those injunctions. The conservative Supreme Court majority may not be as sympathetic to Biden’s endeavors as Trump’s.

Biden to Dismantle Trump Immigration Practices

President Biden has a strong desire to dismantle Trump’s anti-immigrant practices. The president also stopped construction on the wall at the southern border. The freeze, which began last Friday, excludes individuals who came to America after November 1, 2020, suspects of terrorism or espionage, or individuals that pose a danger to national security.

Nonetheless, Paxton contends that the 100-day suspension breaches an agreement the Trump administration made with Texas. This pact states that the Department of Homeland Security would consult with them before changing certain immigration practices.

Judge Tipton placed a 14-day temporary restraining order so that he would have more time to review if this agreement is legally binding.

Written by Omari Jahi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

