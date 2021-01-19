David Richardson a Writer and Producer Dies at Age 65

Don't like to read?

Writer, producer, and executive producer — David Richardson — has passed away due to heart failure. According to CBR and Deadline, Richardson died on Jan. 18, 2021.

Richardson was a 30-year cancer survivor. On Dec. 24, 2020, he turned 65-years-old.

He has worked on many shows throughout his career — his television career began in 1985. The first series he worked on was the “Grand” which aired on NBC. Some of his other work includes “The Simpsons,” “Malcolm in the Middle,” and “Two and a Half Men.” His most recent work includes the Netflix hit “F Is for Family.”

When Michael Price — co-creator of “F Is for Family” — heard the sad news he stated, “when he was my boss on What About Joan, and I never forgot how great he was as a writer, a show runner, and a friend.”

He further stated, “From day one of the show he was my right hand — always pitching great jokes, masterful with story, and just a great, great guy.”

His fingerprints are on every frame of our show, and his loss is immeasurable to me.

In Season 3 of “F Is for Family” Richardson graduated from co-executive producer to executive producer. Just prior to his death, Richardson managed to complete his work on the fifth and final season of “F Is for Family.”

Richardson is survived by his three children, wife, siblings, nephews, nieces, and grandchildren. May he rest in peace.

Sources:

Deadline: David Richardson Dies: ‘The Simpsons’, ‘Two and a Half Men’ & ‘F Is For Family’ Writer-Producer Was 65; by Nellie Andreeva

CBR: Simpsons Producer David Richardson Dies at 65; by Jon Arvedon

Inline Image Courtesy of Daftar, gratis!’s Pixabay Page – Creative Commons License

Featured Image Courtesy of Michael Levine-Clark’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License