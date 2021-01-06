Devonta Smith First WR to Win Heisman Trophy in 30 Years [Video]

Don't like to read?

The Heisman Trophy presentation took place Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. This year it awarded for the first time in 30 years a wide receiver DeVonta Smith of Alabama. For more than 30 years this prestigious award has gone to quarterbacks or running backs.

In his acceptance speech, Smith said:

I want to thank my teammates, with team success comes individual success, so without you all, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today, winning this award.

Smith received 447 first-place votes and 1,856 points. Coming in second was Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence with 222 first-place votes and 1,187 points.

Smith’s teammate Mac Jones came in third with 138 first-place votes and 1,130 points. Florida’s Kyle Trask came in fourth with 61 first-place votes and 737 points. Alabama’s running back Najee Harris came in fifth in the voting making The Crimson Tide the second team in the Heisman history to have three of the top five.

Alabama has had three players win this prestigious award in the past 11 years. Smith 2021, Derrick Henry in 2015, and Mark Ingram in 2009. The Heisman Trophy winner was very dominant this season catching 105 passes for 1, 641-yards, and 20 touchdowns. He says:

I kind of feel relieved just that it’s over with now and I can focus on this last game, It feels great just to hear my name called.

Smith will start in Alabama’s upcoming championship title game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on January 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Former Heisman winner from Auburn star Bo Jackson tweeted:

Congrats young man and Roll Tide on winning the HeismanTrophy – Welcome to the club!

Written by Omari Jahi

