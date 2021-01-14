Disneyland New Site for Extensive COVID-19 Vaccinations [Video]

Don't like to read?

Understanding the enormous duty of vaccination distribution, The Disneyland Resort in California announced Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, that “the happiest place on earth” would become the COVID-19 vaccine distribution supersite. Disneyland will be the first of five locations in the region that will have the ability to vaccinate thousands of people in one day.

The plan for the site to become operational later this week. County chairman Andrew Do states:

We truly appreciate the support of the Orange County Fire Authority, our cities, and our residents as we continue to rollout COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the county.

Healthcare workers and long-term care residents meet the criteria of Phase 1a of California’s vaccine rollout and are currently available to receive vaccinations.

Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu said:

Coronavirus has brought both a public health crisis and economic devastation, With this super site, we will begin to overcome both. Every vaccination done in Anaheim will help to save lives and speed the reopening and recovery of our city.

Dr. Pamela Hymel, chief medical officer, expressed that after this year of unprecedented hardship and concern, we now have a reason for hope with this vaccine’s administration. Gov. Gavin Newsom conveyed that the state would be boosting our coronavirus vaccination efforts this week by opening up mass vaccination sites at Dodgers Stadium, Petco Park, and Cal Expo.

It was reported that California last weekend has a record number of deaths from COVID-19. The governor’s goal is to vaccinate one million or more individuals this weekend.

Written by Omari Jahi

Sources:

Yahoo! Entertainment: Disneyland to Become Orange County’s First Massive COVID-19 Vaccination Site, Ellise Shafer

CBS News: Disneyland to become “super” COVID-19 mass-vaccination site, SOPHIE LEWIS

Explore Entertainment: Disneyland to become massive COVID-19 vaccination site, Nick Romano

HuffPost: Disneyland To Become Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site,

Feature and Top Image by CrispyCream27 Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License