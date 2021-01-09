The Queen of England and Duke of Edinburgh Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Don't like to read?

The Queen of England and Duke of Edinburgh have received the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Telegraph, were given the shot on Jan.9, 2021, at Buckingham Palace.

The Household doctor at Windsor Castle gave the 94-year-old Queen and the 99-year-old Duke the COVID-19 vaccine. In recent days, there has been speculation on whether the couple would actually receive the shot has been flying around. Many also believed they may have gotten the vaccine to encourage others to do so.

The Queen herself made the decision to publically announce she had received the shot. Normally the medical matters of the royals’ are kept a secret. She made the decision in hopes to stop and prevent further discussions about the matter.

According to Victoria Ward, the Duke and Queen fall in the second priority group — people aged 80-years-old and older. This follows care home residents and staff.

In previous days, the Palace aides had insisted the Royal Family would not line up for the COVID-19 vaccine. The Prime Ministers’ office had hoped the Duke and Queen would announce to the public about receiving the vaccine.

The Queen’s Previous Vaccine Announcements

Her Majesty announced that Princess Anne and Prince Charles had received the polio vaccine in 1957. She made the announcement to counter public fears about the shot.

The Prince of Wales — Prince Charles — contracted COVID-19 in 2020. He has confirmed he will receive the vaccine when it is his turn to do so. Prince Charles who is 72-years-old is behind the care home residents and those they care for — who are 80-years-old or over.

He is also behind frontline healthcare workers, those over 75-years-old, and people who are clinically venerable — and over the age of 70.

Boris Johnson has raised the target of the Pfizer and Oxford COVID-19 vaccines. He is wanting to immunize all care-home patients by the end of January. Johnson is expecting to have 1,000 vaccination operational by Sunday, Jan. 9, 2021.

The British government has purchased 10 million Moderna vaccines in addition to the Pfizer ones they already have.

During her annual Christmas Day speech, the Queen spoke of the challenges people have faced due to COVID-19.

This time of year will be tinged with sadness: some mourning the loss of those dear to them, and others missing friends and family members distanced for safety… If you are among them, you are not alone, and let me assure you of my thoughts and prayers.

The Queen and Duke are the latest government officials to receive the vaccine.

