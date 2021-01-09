Padres Ha-Seong Kim’s Vision of 2021 World Series Victory [Video]

Don't like to read?

Ha-Seong Kim of the San Diego Padres announced Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, that he joined the Padres because they will become the World Series champions this year. In his initial videoconference Tuesday, he expressed that he wants to be part of a winning team.

The bold speaking Kim just may be onto something as Padres general manager A.J. Preller restocked his badly injured lineup last week by trading for Yu Darvish and Blake Snell and signing Kim.

In an opening statement, he asserted that it was an honor to become a team member of the San Diego Padres MLB’s best baseball team that has amazing firepower and exceptional pitching. Kim batted .306 while setting a career-high with 30 home runs, 109 RBI’s, 23 stolen bases, 111 runs scored, and 75 walks with 68 strikeouts.

Kim speaking from Korea was asked what he was looking forward to the most. His response was the Padres winning the World Series and personally, his goal is to become rookie of the year.

Kim says:

I play very aggressively, hustle a lot and I think I’ll be an exciting addition to the Padres

The challenge would be where will he fit in the Padres infield? They are set at third base with Machado and at shortstop with Tatis. They both finished third and fourth in the National League MVP balloting last year.

Kim States:

My best position for the Padres will be second base

The Padres seal a four-year $28 million deal with Kim that could be worth $34 million over five seasons if his option is exercised.

Written by Omari Jahi

Sources:

ESPN: New San Diego Padres slugger Haseong Kim expecting World Series win, Associated Press

The San Diego Union-Tribune: Ha-Seong Kim says ‘hello,’ sets lofty goals with Padres, JEFF SANDERS

FANSIDED: Ha-Seong Kim predicts the San Diego Padres will be 2021 champions, James Kelly

Featured and Top Image by Roman Eugeniusz Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Trainholic Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License