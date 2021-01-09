LSU Hires Two of Joe Brady’s Assistants to Get Team Back on Track [Video]

Don't like to read?

LSU announced Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, that they would be hiring Carolina Panther’s offensive coordinator Joe Brady’s assistants Jake Peetz and DJ Mangas to run their offense. The offensive coordinator spot will go to Peetz while Mangas will be the team’s passing game coordinator.

DJ Mangas in 2019 was LSU’s offensive analyst. Coach Ed Orgeron Says:

We are very happy to bring DJ back to LSU, he did a tremendous job in his one season with us in 2019 working alongside Joe Brady to produce one of the most explosive and productive offenses in college football history.

Joe Brady is considered one of the premier and highly innovative offensive coaches in the game. Orgeron strongly feels that Jake brings 10-years of NFL experience to the team. Jake’s knowledge of the game combined with the LSU player roster will make for an explosive offense in 2021.

In 2019, Brady was LSU’s game passing coordinator as the Tigers went undefeated and won a national title. Without Brady, this past season LSU’s offense took a large step back.

Not only did LSU lose Brady to the NFL, but they also lost their Heisman winning quarterback Joe Burrow, many offensive linemen, receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Star wide-receiver Ja’marr Chase opting out left major offensive holes that needed to be filled.

LSU will be looking for that Joe Brady offensive spark to be rekindled in the 2021 season.

Written by Omari Jahi

Sources:

Yahoo! Sports: LSU hires two of Joe Brady’s assistants to run offense as it attempts to get back to 2019 heights, Nick Bromberg

FatMouth Sports: LSU hires two of Joe Brady’s assistants to run offense as it attempts to get back to 2019 heights, admin

Daily Advertiser: LSU hires Jake Peetz as offensive coordinator, D.J. Mangas as passing game coordinator, Glenn Guilbeau

Featured and Top Image by Tammy Anthony Baker Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License