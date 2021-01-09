Nutritious Drink Recipes With Negative Ions: Part Two

Don't like to read?

Welcome to part two of nutritious drink recipes with negative ions. This article will outline some yummy drink recipes and some health benefits of negative ions.

Despite its name, negative ions can have a positive effect on people. Its counterpart — positive ions — have been found to be extremely harmful to humans.

Scientists have found that negative ions can revitalize cell metabolism, enhance immune function, and purify the blood. Studies have also shown they can balance the autonomic nervous system and promote deep sleep. Some studies have also shown negative ions can improve digestion.

Researchers have studies showing they can clear the air of airborne allergens. Allergens such as mold spores, pollen, viruses, pet dander, and bacteria. They are also believed to improve people’s mood, anxiety, alertness, and reduce depression.

People can increase their intake of these beneficial ions by hiking in the forest, mountains, or by rivers. They can also be found near waterfalls and oceans. People can buy plants to increase these ions in their homes. They can also sit by a fireplace, burn beeswax candles, or with ionizers to increase their intake.

Some people have attempted to create concentrates for people to add to beverages. One company has been able to prove they have the technology to do so.

Avocado Smoothie With Negative Ions

For this smoothie, a person will need to gather these ingredients:

Half an avocado, peeled, stoned, and roughly chopped

A generous handful of spinach that is well washed

A generous handful of well-washed kale

50 grams of pineapple chunks

A cucumber that is 10 centimeters long and roughly chopped

300 ml of coconut water which equals out to one and 1/3 cups

Negative Ion concentrate

And a blender.

Once all the ingredients are gathered and prepared, a person will put the avocado, kale, spinach, cucumber, and pineapple into the blender. Afterward, they will need to add coconut water and negative ions. Next, they will blitz the ingredients until they are smooth.

Avocados have a daily value of:

26 percent of Vitamin K,

20 percent of Folate,

17 percent of Vitamin C,

14 percent of Potassium and Vitamin B5

13 percent of Vitamin B6

10 percent of Vitamin E

They also contain trace amounts of manganese, magnesium, zinc, copper, iron, thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin A, and phosphorus. Pineapples can ease digestion, suppress inflammation, and boost immunity. Cucumbers contain antioxidants. They can also lower blood sugar and promote hydration.

Other than what has been previously mentioned, negative ions have also been said to lower blood sugar, boost immunity, and improve cognitive functioning.

Low-sugar Lime & Basil Green Juice With Negative Ions

To create this delicious juice a person will need the following ingredients:

70 ml of chilled apple and elderflower juice

100 ml of chilled water

50 grams of washed baby spinach

20 grams of washed basil leaves

A six-centimeter piece of cucumber.

One lime that has been zested and juiced

Negative ion concentrate

A hand blender

Large jug or pitcher

Once all the ingredients have been gathered a person will need to pour the apple and elderflower juice into the pitcher. Next, they will add basil, cucumber, lime, negative ion concentrate, and spinach. Now the chilled water is added. Once a person has performed this they will need to take the hand blender to blitz the ingredients. Afterward, a person can pour themselves a tall glass and enjoy it.

Apple juice is a good source of vitamin C. Elderflower juice has diuretic and laxative properties. Basil is an excellent source of vitamin A, vitamin K, vitamin C, iron, manganese, and calcium. They are also known to hold magnesium and omega-3 fatty acids.

In addition to what has already been stated, negative ions can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression.

Caribbean Health Drink With Negative Ions

For this tasty drink a person will need to gather these ingredients:

One cup of chopped carrot

One banana

One peeled kiwi

One apple cored, peeled and sliced

One cup of chopped pineapple

One cup of ice cubes

Negative ion concentrate

A blender

Once all the ingredients have been gathered and prepared, a person will need to place the ingredients into the blender. Afterward, the person will blend until the ingredients are smooth.

Carrots are known to be highly nutritious. They are a great source of beta carotene, fiber, potassium, antioxidants, and vitamin K. Bananas can aid in digestion. They contain potassium and vitamin C. Kiwi’s are said to help treat asthma, boost immunity, lower blood pressure, and reduce blood clots.

With no major side effects listed —why not add negative ions into one’s life. The negative ion concentration can be added to any noncarbonated beverage.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

BBC Good Food: Avocado smoothie

Vineyard Complementary Medicine: Are Negative Ions Good For You?

BBC Good Food: Low-sugar lime & basil green juice; by Sara Buenfeld

Science Alert: What Are Negative Ions And Why Are There So Many Studies on Their ‘Health Benefits’?; by Carly Cassella

Health Line: 12 Proven Health Benefits of Avocado; by Kris Gunnars

All Recipes: Caribbean Health Drink; by Teresa

Featured Image by katjung’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of esimpraim’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of nobody!’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License