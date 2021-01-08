Dr. Dre Suffers Brain Aneurysm and Is Hospitalized [Video]

Don't like to read?

Hip Hop Icon Dr. Dre was admitted into the Los Angeles Cedar Sini Medical Center’s ICU Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, for a brain aneurysm. Individuals close to Dre states that he is in stable condition upon undergoing tests.

Tuesday, he takes to Instagram thanking fans for their well-wishes and shouting out the healthcare workers that are taking care of him.

A brain aneurysm happens when a weak spot on the wall of an artery in the brain expands like a balloon and fills with blood. If that ballooned artery burst or ruptures a hemorrhagic stroke is produced.

It is not known if Dr. Dre’s aneurysm had burst but symptoms are severe headaches, nausea, vomiting, loss of consciousness, stiff neck, seizures, or cardiac arrest. Symptoms of an aneurysm that has not burst include pain behind one eye, changes in vision, and numbness on one side of the face.

It is believed that his aneurysm did not burst because the treatment would include a variety of surgical and drug options which did not occur in Dr. Dre’s case.

Dr. Dre born in Compton California became famous as a co-founding member of N.W.A. Dre’s real name is Andre Young and he won six Grammys producing hits for Tupac, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem.

His wife Nicole Young of 24 years in June of 2020, filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. She is asking for spousal support and division of property. Dre is claiming a prenuptial agreement.

Written by Omari Jahi

Sources:

Self: Dr. Dre Hospitalized But ‘Doing Great’ After a Brain Aneurysm, Carolyn L. Todd

Fox News: Dr. Dre hospitalized for reported brain aneurysm, Nate Day

CBS News: Dr. Dre hospitalized after reportedly suffering brain aneurysm,

CNN: Dr. Dre says he’s hospitalized but ‘doing great’, Megan Thomas

Feature and Top Image Courtesy of Ken Yeung’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Premeditated Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License