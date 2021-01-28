HBO Max Presents Harry Potter Live-Action Coming Soon

Don't like to read?

HBO Max Prevents Harry Potter Live-Action as a TV Series coming soon. A source revealed this information on Monday, January 25, 2021.

Sources from HBO Max reported broad ideas had been discussed as part of the early-stage development for the series. For some, this is the first time hearing about the plans for a live-action series. HBO and Warners have begun discussing the need to find a writer to bring the series to television.

Harry Potter is one of Warners’ most valuable pieces of IP. Expanding the world of Harry Potter is a top priority for HBO Max, and Warner Bros. Harry Potter is a beloved franchise, surprisingly Rowling sparked tension from the transgender community by stating transgenders should be identified by their biological sex.

There should be no surprise that talks are underway about a Harry Potter television series given the franchise’s value to Warner Bros.

It was reported that Rowling’s seven-book series was adapted as eight featured films that grossed more than $7 billion worldwide.

HBO Max launched last year and is the home company’s most valuable property.

The plans for a Harry Potter TV series has come at the right time when WarnerMedia is prioritizing their streaming service.

HBO Max and Warner Bros. working on expanding Harry Potter live-in action will add more value to their franchise and add to their viewers.

As fans await HBO Max and Warner Bros’ expansion of their network with excitement to see Harry Potter’s live-action they are working behind the scenes to make it happen. In his book series, Harry Potter is famous because he is the only one to survive a killing curse. He is also known to capture the attention of all walks of life.

By Teleza Rodgers

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

The Hollywood Reporter: ‘Harry Potter’ Live-Action TV Series in Early Development at HBO Max (Exclusive) by Lesley Goldberg

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Kingsley Huang’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Alicia Julian’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License