Homeopathy Relieves Urination Problems Associated With Enlarged Prostate

Having problems urinating? For men, it could be an enlarged prostate gland. But do not worry, this is a natural part of aging — the gland begins to grow when a man is in his mid-twenties. When it enlarges enough to cause problems, using homeopathic remedies can alleviate them.

An enlarged prostate gland is known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). As BPH is a benign condition, it does not lead to prostate cancer. Nonetheless, the two problems can coexist, according to Harvard Health.

Fifty to sixty percent of all men with BHP may not develop symptoms, whereas others find it can be problematic — symptoms include:

A hesitant interrupted weak urine stream.

Sense of urgency leaking or dribbling.

Urinary hesitancy: problems starting or maintaining a strong flow of urine.

The bladder does not feel it is completely empty.

More frequent urination — especially at night.

Sexual disorders: erectile dysfunction and difficulty ejaculating.

A man can do things on his own to deal with an enlarged prostate. If the symptoms are not troublesome, exercise, stress reduction, and practicing relaxation may help. Many men find using a homeopathic remedy greatly reduces the symptoms and sometimes alleviates them altogether.

Differences Between Homeopathic and Allopathic Medicine

Understanding the difference helps make decisions about seeking treatment for an illness.

Allopathic is “a system in which medical doctors and other healthcare professionals (such as nurses, pharmacists, and therapists) treat symptoms and diseases using drugs, radiation, or surgery.”

is “a system in which medical doctors and other healthcare professionals (such as nurses, pharmacists, and therapists) treat symptoms and diseases using drugs, radiation, or surgery.” Homeopathic is “a medical system based on the belief that the body can cure itself. Those who practice it use tiny amounts of natural substances, like plants and minerals. They believe these stimulate the healing process.”

Homeopathy is based on two main principles.

The first is that a substance that causes symptoms in a healthy person can be used in diluted form to treat symptoms and illnesses, a principle is known as “like-cures-like.”

Second the more diluted the substance, the more potent it is, known as the “law of infinitesimals,” according to the FDA.

Effective Homeopathic Remedies for Enlarged Prostate

Natural dietary remedies everyone should include in their diets to boost their overall health. Consuming these and similar high-antioxidant foods will also reduce the enlarged prostate gland symptoms.

Lycopene is the top antioxidant as it benefits prostate patients based on a comprehensive review published in the journal “Nutrition and Cancer.” It has been shown to suppress BPH growth. This power-packed antioxidant is found in pink and red fruits and vegetables.

is the top antioxidant as it benefits prostate patients based on a comprehensive review published in the journal “Nutrition and Cancer.” It has been shown to suppress BPH growth. This power-packed antioxidant is found in pink and red fruits and vegetables. Green tea: Study results are promising for the use in treating lower urinary tract symptoms. Even though it is not specifically shown to reduce an enlarged prostate, anything that reduces BPH symptoms could be beneficial.

Study results are promising for the use in treating lower urinary tract symptoms. Even though it is not specifically shown to reduce an enlarged prostate, anything that reduces BPH symptoms could be beneficial. Pumpkin seeds are loaded with healthy fiber, good fats, antioxidants, and minerals. More importantly, it is a magnificent source of zinc — an important agent that promotes prostate health. Consuming pumpkin seeds may alleviate the need to urinate frequently and the urgent need to go to the bathroom.

Natural herbs and supplements that will help reduce BPH symptoms include:

Saw Palmetto (Serenoa repens or Sabel serrulata) is one of the most popular plant-based prostate enlargement therapies. The palm shrub berries are used to support urinary tract function, reduce inflammation, and promote prostate health.

(Serenoa repens or Sabel serrulata) is one of the most popular plant-based prostate enlargement therapies. The palm shrub berries are used to support urinary tract function, reduce inflammation, and promote prostate health. Pygeum: Although further studies are needed to verify the bark of the Pygeum africanum tree is helpful in alleviating BPH, the initial studies results are promising.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

