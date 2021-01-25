Budweiser Joins Other Brands Not Advertising During Super Bowl 2021

Don't like to read?

Budweiser has joined PepsiCo and Coca-Cola in their decision to not advertise during Super Bowl LV. The “king of beers” has chosen instead to join a public awareness campaign for the COVID-19 vaccine. Budweiser’s decision was announced on Jan. 25, 2021.

This is the first time in 37 years that Budweiser has chosen not to air a commercial during the Super Bowl. The “king of beers” decision was announced by its owner Anheuser-Busch. Budweiser’s vice president, Monica Rustgi, stated the company is “eager to get people back together.”

The company really wants to help “reopen restaurants and bars, and be able to gather to cheers with friends and family.”

The major beer brand feels that in order for this to be done consumers need to be brought “back into neighborhood bars and restaurants that were hit exceptionally hard by the pandemic.”

Rustgi further stated, “we’re stepping in to support critical awareness of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

It has been reported that a 30-second ad spot costs roughly $55 million apiece. Budweiser has chosen to route some of that money into the Ad Council in their efforts to raise public awareness about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The company has also decided to help finance a 90-second COVID-themed short film called “Bigger Picture.” Actress Rashida Jones is set to narrate the short movie. The “Bigger Picture” will digitally air just before the Super Bowl on February 7 on CBS.

Hyundai has also announced they will be joining Budweiser, Pepsi, and Coca-Cola’s decisions with their Super Bowl commercial. PepsiCo has decided they will be concentrating on their halftime show featuring The Weeknd.

In the past, the “king of beers’ advertisements has stolen the show. They have featured singing frogs, cute puppies, and Clydesdale horses. Last year Budweiser challenged stereotypes with their commercial showcasing extraordinary actions done by ordinary Americans.

This year the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be playing in Super Bowl LV. Due to COVID, there will be limited seating available. Everyone else will need to view the game via TV or the internet.

