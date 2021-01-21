Jared Padalecki Stars in CW’s New TV Series ‘Walker’ [Video]

Don't like to read?

A local San Antonio newspaper proudly announced their very own Jared Padalecki is starring in a new CW TV series, “Walker.” The pilot airs on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at 8/7 CT.

“Walker” is billed as a reimagined version of “Walker: Texas Ranger.” The previous barely resembles the 1990s program starring Chuck Norris — other than the character’s name and occupation. Both men play Cordell, who works as a Texas Ranger. The role “was tailor-made for Norris to showcase his martial arts prowess,” writes Nerdist. Even though Padalecki’s character in “Supernatural” managed well in fight scenes, there is no reference to his knowing martial arts.

Instead of kicking butt every week, literally, Padalecki’s character is a widower with two kids. The cast of “Walker” will explore morality, family, and reclaiming lost common ground.

Cordell has difficulty letting go of his deceased wife, Emily, (Genevieve Padalecki), who is in the first two episodes.

Her death haunts him, and his guilt over being away on a 2-year undercover assignment makes his losing her all the more difficult. Cordell is also dealing with the struggles of becoming a single parent after his absence.

Meanwhile, Padalecki is partnered with one of the few women in Texas Rangers’ history on the job — Micki Ramirez (Lindsey Morgan). Together, they are modern-day heroes who follow their own moral code when fighting for what is right, no matter how many rules they break.

In an interview with Parade, the star said:

I grew up watching the original, so taking over the reins from Chuck Norris is a bit intimidating. This “Walker” is far different than the original. It’s a story of a flawed man trying to do his level best in a complicated world.

