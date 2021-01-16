Natural Ways to Reduce Inflammation

Don't like to read?

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown everyone that our health is very important. Many people suffer from medical issues like inflammation. This article will outline some yummy foods to help reduce inflammation.

Inflammation is caused by the body as a way of protecting itself from infection, injury, and illness. Long-term inflammation can lead to cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. According to dietitian — and founder of Beautiful Eats and Things — Andy Mathis, these healthy foods will help anyone suffering from symptoms of inflammation.

Foods that are high in antioxidants — like berries — can help reduce a person’s risk of chronic disease. Blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries also contain flavonoids which can help reduce the risk of disease.

Broccoli is full of folic acid, fiber, protein, selenium, magnesium, and vitamins A, E, K, C. It also holds an array of B vitamins. Broccoli has been shown to reduces a person’s chance of heart disease.

Mackerel, sardines, and salmon are fatty fish foods. These fish contain docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA). These foods can help reduce swelling and prevent the development of some chronic diseases.

The superfood — avocados — are packed with fiber, monounsaturated fats, magnesium, and potassium. They also contain tocopherols and carotenoids, which have been linked to reducing the risk of cancer.

For those with a bit of a sweet tooth, dark chocolate is a great source of antioxidants. This yummy treat has been known to lower one’s risk of disease. This can also help lead to healthier aging as well.

Mathis also stated that peppers are a powerful anti-inflammatory. Bell peppers and chili peppers contain many types of antioxidants.

A popular spice that has the antioxidant curcumin is turmeric. This spice has been shown to reduce inflammation.

Written by Sheena Robertson

