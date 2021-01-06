NFL Week 17 Recap [Video]

Don't like to read?

Week 17 of the NFL season is full of Sunday games with many playoff potentials.

NFL: Bills 56 — Dolphins 26

The Bills sealed their 13-3 season with a rout of the Dolphins. The Dolphins had a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a victory, but it was not in the cards.

Tua Tagovailoa finished the game with 361-passing yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions which totally killed their chances for a victory and a post-season appearance. The Dolphins traded with Texans and now hold the number three pick of the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The number two Bills with match up with the number seven Colts on Wildcard weekend.

NFL: Ravens 38 — Bengals 3

The Ravens clinch a playoff spot with their victory over the Bengals Sunday. A team rushing record of 404 yards was reached with Lamar Jackson becoming the first NFL quarterback to rush for more than a thousand yards in two consecutive seasons.

The number five Ravens with match up against the number four Titans on Wildcard weekend.

NFL: Browns 24 — Steelers 22

The Cleveland Brown enter into the postseason for the first time since 2002. The Brown survive a fourth-quarter two-touchdown comeback attempt by the Steelers to seal the deal. Cleveland ranked number six will face-off against the number three ranked Steelers again on Wildcard weekend.

NFL: Vikings 37 — Lions 35

Both the Lion and the Vikings are eliminated from the playoffs. Kirk Cousins passed for 405-yards, and three touchdowns for the victory over the Lions.

NFL: Patriots 28 — Jets 14

The Patriots and the Jets are two more teams that have been eliminated from the play-offs. But Cam Newton passed for 242-yards, and three touchdowns to give the Patriots a victory over the Jets.

The Jets 2-15 record will guarantee them the second first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft this year behind the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL: Giants 23 — Cowboys 19

The Giants and the Cowboys were still in play for that contentious NFC East top spot. But both teams were in need of much help from the Eagles in their Sunday game against Washington. They both needed to win this game to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Giants Daniel Jones passed for 229-yards, two touchdowns, and one interception to gain victory over the Cowboys. But because the Eagles were not able to win over Washington, both Giants and Cowboys are out.

NFL: Bucs 44 — Falcons 27

The Buccaneers clinched the fifth slot in the playoffs with their victory over the Falcons Sunday. Tom Brady passed for 399-yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

The move to get Tom Brady in the offseason has paid off as the fifth seed Bucs will match up against the fourth seed Washington Football Team on Wildcard weekend.

NFL: Packer 35 — Bears 16

The Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers are the oldest rivalries in football. The Packers have already clinched the NFC North title and were eager to spoil the Bears’ opportunity to get into the playoffs.

The Bears needed a victory over the Packers Sunday or a loss by the Cardinals to clinch their seventh seed spot. Aaron Roger lit the Bears up with 240-yards and four touchdowns. Trubinsky finished the game with 252-yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception.

The Packers will have a bye week for this weekend and the seventh seed Bears will take on the second seed New Orleans Saints on Wildcard weekend.

NFL: Raiders 32 — Broncos 31

The Raiders turned the ball over four-time and came back from behind in the last seconds of the game with a Derrick Carr 2-point conversion pass to Darren Waller for the go-ahead victory. Both teams have been eliminated from the playoff.

NFL: Colts 28 — Jaguars 14

Colts running back Johnathan Taylor rush for a franchise high of 253-yards and two touchdowns. One on a 45-yard scamper for a touchdown with 3:35 left on the game clock. The Colts will take on the Bills on Wildcard weekend.

NFL: Chargers 38 — Chiefs 21

The Chargers were already eliminated from the playoff were playing for pride this Sunday. as they played against the second string player of the Chiefs the Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passed for 302-yards and three touchdowns which led to their victory over the Chiefs.

The Cheifs have a bye week and will not be playing this Wildcard weekend.

NFL: Rams 18 — Cardinals 7

After a first-quarter interception, the Cardinals scored their only points of the game with a Jonathan Ward 11-yard touchdown reception from Chris Streveler.

With Kyler Murray out because of an injury early in the first quarter, the Cardinals C. Streveler passed for 105-yards, one touchdown, and one interception in their loss to the Rams.

The Cardinals are out and the sixth seed Rams will take on the third seed Seahawks on Wildcard Weekend.

NFL: Seahawks 26 — 49ers 23

The 49ers have already been eliminated from the playoffs and the Seahawks have clinched the NFC West. But Russell Wilson and his two fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett put the game in the winners’ column for the Seahawks.

The third seed Seahawks with match up against the sixth seed Rams on Wildcard Weekend.

NFL: Saints 33 — Panthers 7

The Saints had already clinched the NFC South division title while the Panthers were eliminated. Drew Brees passes for 201-yards and three touchdowns. New Orleans picked off the Panthers five times as they decimated the Panthers.

The second seed Saints will take on the seventh seed Chicago Bears on Wildcard Weekend.

NFL: Texans 41 — Titans 38

The Texans were eliminated from the playoffs while the Titans have clinched the AFC South. Titans running back Derrick Henry reached two thousand yards rushing for the season. Sam Sloman’s fourth-quarter 37-yard field goal gave the Titans the victory.

The fourth seed Titans will meet the fifth seed Raven on Wildcard Weekend.

NFL: Washington 20 — Eagles 14

In their win over the Eagles Sunday, The Washington Football Team clinched the NFC East division sending them into postseason play. Much controversy over Eagles coach Doug Peterson’s decision to switch quarterbacks during Sunday’s game. Peterson stated that he had promised second-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld game reps. But Eagle players, opposition coaches, and players felt that the Eagles coach threw in the towel and gave up.

The fourth seed Washington will take on Tom Brady and the fifth seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers on NFL Wildcard Weekend.

