Rep. Marjorie Greene Starts Impeachment Process Against Joe Biden

Rep. Marjorie Greene (R-Ga.) announced she filed articles of impeachment against Joe Biden. As she promised a week ago, the documents were submitted the day after his inauguration — Jan. 21, 2021.

The articles’ content specifying impeachable offenses has not been released as yet. However, Greene indicated the document accuses Biden of abuse of power during his term as vice president under ex-President Obama. Greene asserts he allowed “his son, Hunter, to serve on the board of a Ukrainian energy company,” reports Cristina Marcos for The Hill.

Greene says the president is not fit to hold office. Biden’s pattern of abuse of power is lengthy and disturbing. She further contends he has proven that bailing his son out by doing whatever it takes.

Moreover, Greene said he lined his pockets and his family with cash from corrupt foreign energy companies.

The president’s son, Hunter Biden, is under Federal investigation that is supported by Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) regarding questionable foreign business dealings. In December 2020, a source told FOX News that the suspicious transactions involved China and other countries.

Both Bidens deny they have done anything warranting such scrutiny. The younger Biden acknowledged the federal probe but adamantly states he handled all of his dealings legitimately and legally.

The White House Secretary Jen Psaki told the press corps that the president would not discuss the investigation.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

