Home Remedies Everyone Should Know

Looking for ways to naturally boost one’s health. This article will lay out a few home remedies to assist one in their quest to have better health.

An easy home remedy is Pomegranate juice which provides numerous potential benefits. This fruit has powerful antioxidants — more than most fruits. Pomegranates provide three times more antioxidants than green tea or red wine. They also contain 40 percent of the daily value requirements of vitamin C.

Fresh pomegranate contains the most nutrients. Researchers have found that this fruit can help prevent cancer. In one study they found that pomegranate may actually stop the growth of prostate cancer cells. It has also been known to help protect against Alzheimer’s disease.

Chewing a few basil leaves is another home remedy. It can help work as an antacid and helps the body absorb food. Basil can also prevent reflux and ulcer formations. These leaves are an excellent source of vitamin K, A, and C. They also contain manganese, calcium, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids.

People use basil oil as a home remedy to treat wounds, cuts, and skin infections. Some studies show that basil oil can help fight off acne.

A home remedy to reduce acidity problems is sucking on a piece of clove after a meal. Some studies show that cloves can support liver health and help stabilize blood sugar levels. Cloves contain vitamins, fibers, and minerals.

Swallowing a flake of garlic with water on an empty stomach is a home remedy said to help solve gastric and stomach issues.

Some people say drinking watermelon juice is a great home remedy to help stave off headaches caused by the summer heat. According to reports just one glass a day can do wonders.

A home remedy to relieve migraines is eating an apple first thing in the morning. It is best to do this on an empty stomach and for a few days for this treatment to become effective.

The ultimate dry cough home remedy is to open six dates and boil them in a half a liter of milk for 25 minutes — over low heat.

People say that mixing two teaspoons of honey with equal parts of ginger juice is a fantastic home remedy. This remedy helps one expectorate mucus and provide relief from sore throats, coughs, and common colds.

For people who suffer from chronic constipation or indigestion, it is recommended to eat half a cup of cooked beets before breakfast.

Another amazing home remedy one can easily add to their lives is negative ions. These beneficial ions have been known to help with many health issues. For example, negative ions can help alleviate depression, stress, and anxiety. There are numerous other studies that show many other things these ions can help a person live a better life.

Many other fruits and vegetables can help assist people in a healthier lifestyle.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Featured Image Courtesy of Gideon’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of 1sock’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License