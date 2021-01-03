Trump Pressures Georgia Leaders to Alter Election Results on Recording

Don't like to read?

In a taped recording of President Donald Trump pressuring the Georgia Secretary of State and his lawyer to alter the election results. He clearly made his displeasure with Republican Brad Raffensperger’s lack of response concerning overturning President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, according to The Washington Post on Jan. 3, 2021.

He repeatedly queried a fellow Republican leader about shredded ballots and Dominion replacing parts or removing machines during the hour-long conversation. After hearing that these things have not occurred, he lauded threats against Raffensperger and Georgia’s general counsel suggesting their position puts them in an unsafe place.

All he really wants, Trump said, was for the secretary of state to announce the votes were recalculated, adding there would be “nothing wrong.” At one point, he said he only wanted 11,779 votes plus one to be “discovered,” giving him the victory.

Trump posted a tweet after speaking with Raffensperger on January 2: “I spoke to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger yesterday about Fulton County and voter fraud in Georgia. He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the “ballots under table” scam, ballot destruction, out of state “voters”, dead voters, and more. He has no clue!”

Georgia’s Secretary of State retweeted the president’s complaint with his comment: “Respectfully, President Trump: What you’re saying is not true. The truth will come out.”

The state of Georgia has 16 electoral college votes, which, if awarded to Trump, would only reduce Biden’s lead to 290 — only 280 are needed to secure the presidential victory. Moreover, the president lost 7.5 million votes cast by the American people.

On January 6, the bicameral meeting of Congress is scheduled to affirm the Electoral College votes. Hundreds of Republican congressperson state they will not vote to certify the election results; their actions will not change the outcome of the election.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

