Epiphany Celebrated Around the World on January 6th

Epiphany is a Christian feast day that takes place on January 6th. The day celebrates the day the baby Jesus was presented to the Magi — called Three Kings Day in some countries. In many countries, Epiphany is an observed holiday.

The word Epiphany came from the Greek word ‘epiphaneia‘ which means manifestation. It is used in religion as the appearance of an invisible divine being in a visible form.

This holiday originated in the East. The Western Church started celebrating it in the 4th Century as a day the star led the wise men to visit baby Jesus.

The three Kings’ traditional names are Melchior, Caspar, and Balthazar; they were known to represent Europe, Arabia, and Africa.

Some interesting facts about Epiphany, many children leave their shoes out the night before to be filled with gifts, and some leave out water and straws for the Three Kings’ camels.

In Mexico, the holiday brings crowds together to taste Rosca de Reyes, known as the Kings’ bread.

Epiphany is considered one of the three major Christian celebrations along with Christmas and Easter. Many celebrate this day as Christmas. Some children receive gifts on Jan. 6, instead of Dec. 25.

