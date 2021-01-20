US Celebrates as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Swear to Uphold Constitution

Don't like to read?

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took their oaths to uphold the United States Constitution on Jan. 20, 2021. While trimmed down due to the need for an extreme military presence, the pomp and circumstance are still awe-inspiring.

Political figures and their families joined the celebration wearing masks, bundled up against the snow flurries — 35-degree wind-chill factor. Former presidents and first ladies in attendance were George and Laura Bush, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack and Michelle Obama. Vice President Mike Pence and Karen were in attendance. Jimmy Carter and Roselyn did not attend due to concerns over COVID-19.

President Donald Trump and Melania chose not to celebrate with the nation.

Honorable Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to President Joesph R. Biden at 11:49 a.m. ET. A few minutes earlier, 11:42, Justice Sonya Sotomayer administered the oath to Vice President Kamala M. Harris.

The new Executive Leaders of the United States were surrounded by family when taking their vows.

Biden was joined by his daughter, son, and grandchildren. Harris’s stepchildren were present.

Lady Gaga belted out a heartwarming rendition of “The National Anthem.” Her voice reaffirming the very foundation on which the country is built. Jennifer Lopez offered a stunning version of “This Land is Your Land,” and Garth Brooks invited the nation to sing “Amazing Grace.”

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

