CBD Does Have an Expiration Date, Here Is How Tell

Cannabidiol (CBD) is just like every product out there with the fact that it has a certain shelf life. It has an expiration date of roughly one to two years. What many people do not know is how to tell if a container of CBD oil has expired.

Hopefully, this article will help clear up some confusion people may have. The oil’s shelf life depends on a couple of different factors. Having an understanding of these factors can help assist a person when choosing a product.

It can also help people stretch their products’ shelf life. This will give consumers more bang for their buck.

Things That Affects CBD Oil Expiration Date

The quality of the product is a major one. The higher the quality the product has; the longer it will last. Growing conditions and the plants’ characteristics can essentially affect the quality of the product.

Another factor a person has to consider is the other ingredients in the CBD oil. Flavoring in the oil has its own shelf life. When added into the CBD oil it alters the expiration date of the product. The fewer amount of ingredients added the better the quality is.

How the oil was extracted is another factor people have to think about. The gold standard in the extraction process is the carbon dioxide method. This method actually maximizes the level of the CBD. Which is extremely beneficial for full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD oils.

The reason that the oils are kept in those amber-colored bottles is to prolong the product’s shelf life. Research shows that the product lasts longer in dark-colored, airtight glass containers. Keeping the product in the correct container helps protect it from exposure to sunlight and air.

Ways to Tell If the Product Has Gone Bad

The expiration date should be written on the product’s label. This should give consumers a general idea if the product is past its prime. Of course, an expiration date is not an exact science. Many things can happen. For example, the label could fall off the bottle or the print is so tiny that a person can not exactly tell.

This is where these indicators come in handy. If the CBD oil has a harsh skunky smell it means the product has gone past its prime. Fresh oil has a pleasant earthy smell to it.

If the product is murky and think; it has passed its expiration date. Now, this is not to be confused with a cloudy look. This can happen if the product has been sitting in a refrigerator or cold room. This can change the product’s natural viscosity and color. Merely putting the product in a warmer room or bringing it to room temperature will return the CBD oil back to normal.

If the CBD oil tastes nasty and rancid then it has degenerated past the point of consumption. Usually, CBD oil tastes “grassy,” “nutty,” or “earthy.” Unless of course the product has been flavored.

Will Taking Expired Oil Make a Person Sick?

More than likely taking CBD oil will not make a person sick. In fact, it probably will not do anything at all to the consumer. Cannabinoids begin to degrade and lose their potency over time. So if a person takes expired oil they will not receive the full therapeutic properties of the product.

This oil is sensitive to changes in temperature, oxygen, and light. This makes storing the product properly extremely important to the preservation of its potency and freshness.

One way to do this is to store it the same way one would store other oils. For example, olive oil, vegetable oil, and coconut oil.

Ensuring the product is in the proper container and away from excessive heat, light, and air. Dark-colored glass reduces the possibility of light exposure. It also helps ensure the product stays at the proper temperature.

Keeping a tight lid on the containers helps keep out air and other potential contaminants. These things can speed up the expiration date.

Tips To Ensuring the Quality of CBD Oils

Along with using the proper container, there are a few other ways to ensure the product lasts longer. If a person keeps the CBD oil in its original packaging ensures the product has not been exposed to unnecessary air.

Keeping the product at room temperature — 60 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit — also prolongs the life of the product. Just like keeping it in a dark place. For example, the closet, pantry, or cupboard.

It is definitely a good idea to keep the CBD oil away from excessive heat or cold sources. For example, stoves, air conditioners, windows, and radiators.

Using a clean spoon or dropper every time a person takes a dose helps keep out contaminants in the bottle. After taking a dose a person should always ensure the bottle has been tightly closed. Thus ensuring excess air does not get into the CBD oil.

Written by Sheena Robertson

