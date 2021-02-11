Chicago Police Department Announces Upcoming DUI Saturation Patrol

Don't like to read?

The Chicago Police Department announced two upcoming Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Saturation Patrols this upcoming weekend, Feb. 12-14, 2021.

In Illinois, DUI citations are issued to “individuals driving under the influence of prescription medications or recreational drugs. A person has committed a DUI by driving a car on a highway or a road with a .08 percent blood-alcohol concentration test or 5 ng or more of cannabis in your blood or urine,” reports The Tony Law Firm.

CPD is scheduled to saturate Chicago Lawn (8th) and Lincoln (20th) Districts.

Chicago’s DUI Patrol Officers will be in the 20th District between Friday, February 12, from 7:00 p.m. to Saturday, February 13 at 3:00 a.m.

They will hit the streets in the 8th District between Saturday, February 13, from 7:00 p.m. to Sunday, February 14 at 3:00 a.m.

Roving police officers will saturate each district to monitor traffic for signs of compromised driving. In addition to alcohol-related violations, they will also cite drivers for speeding, safety belt offenses. Chicago Police Department vehicles equipped for speed detection will be deployed to apprehend violators.

It is possible Chicago’s Breath Alcohol Testing (BAT) Mobile Unit will be present. The unit allows officers to speed up the process of charging a person with a DUI before taking them into the nearest lockup for bonding. This unit also lets the officer issue Individual Recognizance Bonds (I-Bonds) on the scene.

The DUI Saturation Patrols were in the Central (1st) and Ogden (10th) Districts between February 5-7. From Friday 7:00 p.m. to Sunday 3:00 a.m., there were 247 citations issued in total.

Chicago police officers made no arrests and ordered two vehicles towed. Tickets were given for the following; unsafe vehicle violations(64), open liquor containers (3), insurance violations (40), seat belt violations (6), child seat violations (0), suspended or revoked license (6), no driver’s license (10), driver’s license violations (15), speeding (1) distracted driving – cellphone (4), and 100 other traffic infractions.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Arvell Dorsey Jr.’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of WNC 44/7’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License