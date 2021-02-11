Gina Carano Fired From ‘The Mandalorian’ and Other Star Wars Projects

Don't like to read?

Gina Carano was fired from “The Mandalorian” and future Star Wars projects, according to a statement from Lucasfilm. This news was first reported by io9 on Feb. 10, 2021, when they obtained a statement from Lucasfilm.

Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future.

The company further stated that Carano’s post was “denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities.” They felt her post was “abhorrent and unacceptable.” Lucasfilm’s decision came after Carano shared what is being called an anti-Semitic post on her Instagram page the night before.

Many feel the post she shared compared being a Republican today to being Jewish during the Holocaust. Said post has since been deleted. Irate fans immediately began using #FireGinaCarano. Once Lucasfilm caught wind of what fans said she had done — they knew what they had to do.

However, since Lucasfilm has fired the actress there have been mixed feelings about it on social media — even from political figures. One political figure who has taken a stand and condemned Disney for firing “The Mandalorian” actress is Ted Cruz.

On February 11, Cruz tweeted that Carano “played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to.” He further called her ” instrumental in making Star Wars fun again.” Many other people agree with his statement.

Those who are irate about the actress being fired feel the post she shared was in fact factual — not anti-Semitic. The actress played Cara Dune on the Disney+ series — “The Mandalorian.” Disney owns the Lucasfilm company that fired Carano.

Many people have taken to sharing the campaign #CancelDisneyPlus in support of the actress. Many right-winged commentators have taken a stand with the fired actress. Commentators like Paul Joseph Watson and Jack Posobiec. They have either spoken out against the Disney company or in her defense.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Huff Post: Ted Cruz Slams Disney, Defends Gina Carano After She Was Fired From ‘The Mandalorian’; by Jenna Amatulli

Cnet: Gina Carano will no longer be in The Mandalorian or Star Wars projects; by Jennifer Bisset

Featured Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License