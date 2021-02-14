Green Screen Technology Taught at the News School [Video]

Don't like to read?

Due to Zoom and other live stream platforms, the knowledge of green screen technology is in high demand. Changing the background to a virtual scene using a green screen has become extremely popular during the pandemic while people are working from home.

The first experience with a green screen was during a journalism internship program at ‘The News School’ located in Chicago, Illinois. There are movies, television, and online special effects showing people flying through the air and even walking on water that get their visual effects from a green screen.

This highly technological fakery also has its foundation in green screen technology and a green screen process called ‘chroma key.’ The chroma key process gives one the ability to easily separate green screens from the individual standing in front of them and replacing that background with any jpeg image or mp4 video footage they want.

The News School has added this type of technology to its journalism curriculum, broadening its intern’s knowledge and understanding of journalism’s full gambit.

For this greenscreen effect to work, the screen’s green areas must be evenly illuminated using high-powered umbrella lights. The chroma keying process is not just for backgrounds. It is also used on animated objects. An individual can in a scene hold a large bag of potato chips, and in editing chroma key is used to change that bag of chips to a large cat.

Digital technology has become less expensive over the years, and using chroma keys, and green screen technology is now within reach of everyone with a smartphone or iPad. Software and applications such as Photoshop, After Effects, and iMovie can quickly turn an amateur photographer and videographer into a master manipulator of green screen images.

