Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Meets Criteria for Emergency Use

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is one step closer to final FDA approval for emergency use authorization. FDA scientists confirmed the claims made on the vaccine manufacturer’s application to be accurate. The findings were announced on Feb. 24, 2021, two days ahead of the scheduled meeting to discuss the scientific data and information.

According to the scientific team, the single-dose vaccine’s overall effect is roughly 66 percent in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. Its efficacy rate improves significantly in the prevention of more serious forms of the virus — 85 percent.

Moreover, there is enthusiasm for the single-dose shot. The FDA stated the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could help speed up the immunization process.

In addition to only requiring one injection, J&J’s vaccine only needs refrigeration instead of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech’s, which require freezing.

The scientific team evaluation is only one step in the emergency use approval process. On Friday, February 26, the FDA’s independent advisors will weigh the evidence and decide if it is strong enough to give their recommendation. With the information from their scientists and advisers, the agency will decide. AP reports the “FDA is expected to make a final decision within days.”

American’s COVID-19 death toll hit over 500,000 this past Monday, February 22. As the nation mourns, most everyone is anxious, weary, and cannot envision what the future holds. Amazingly, a large portion of the population still thinks COVID-19 is like the flu — “sure, you could die, but the chances are slim.”

Anti-vaxxers and science deniers seem to be the majority of those who believe the virus is a hoax. Nearly 40 percent of the population are not certain they trust the vaccines. A protestor outside the Pfizer plant in Michigan questioned the COVID-19 vaccine’s safety since they were developed years earlier than the norm.

Joe Biden has promised to inject 100 million arms in the first 100 days of his presidency. In the past 35 days, approximately 44.5 million Americans have been inoculated with one dose of either Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. Nearly 20 million have received both doses.

The president has launched a special program to reach out to those who are vaccine-hesitant. Perhaps, like Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, a single dose option could persuade those whose biggest fear of the injection is the needle.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured and Top Image by Tech. Sgt. Enjoli Saunders Courtesy of The National Guard’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License