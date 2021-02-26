Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Shot and Pups Dognapped

Don't like to read?

Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot while trying to keep her French bulldogs from the dognappers late Wednesday night. Two of her three dogs were taken by unknown assailants, reports USA Today on Feb. 25, 2021.

The video shows a white four-door sedan pulling up alongside the dog walker and two men jumping out. During the struggle to keep Lady Gaga’s pups safe, one assailant used a semi-automatic handgun to shoot the star’s dog walker. At this time, it is unknown if both attackers were armed, according to Los Angeles Police Capt. Jonathan Tippett.

Drake Madison, an LAPD Officer indicates a man in his 30s was out walking three bulldogs around 9:40 p.m. in Hollywood, Calif. The surveillance video, provided by a neighbor, shows the man yelling for help several times while trying to fight off the dognappers.

The suspects took the dogs and left the bleeding man laying on the sidewalk. The video shows him trying to flag down assistance shouting he was “bleeding out.”

Several media sites indicated he was in critical condition when transported to a local hospital. However, the LAPD reports the victim is in stable condition.

The star has offered a reward for the safe return of her pups — Koji and Gustav. A $500,000 reward has been posted for the return of her two stolen dogs, confirms Lady Gaga’s representative Amanda Silverman. An email was established to aid in the rescue of her dogs; [email protected]

Her third French bulldog was left behind and later located.

