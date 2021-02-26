Militia Threaten to Bomb Capitol During Biden’s Upcoming Address to Congress

Don't like to read?

The National Guard, non-scalable fencing, and heightened security at the Capitol will remain in place, according to U.S. Capitol Police acting Chief Yogananda Pittman on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. She reports extremists have threatened President Joe Biden’s upcoming address to a joint session of Congress.

Pittman explained they know that members of the same militia groups present on January 6th have expressed the desire to blow up the Capitol to kill as many members of Congress as possible. The threat appears to reference the upcoming address, even though the date has yet to be released.

Acting Chief Pittman’s remarks came after she was asked about the ramped-up security measures in place at the Capitol during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing. She replied:

So based on [the threat], we think that it’s prudent that Capitol Police maintain its enhanced and robust security posture until we address those vulnerabilities going forward.

The U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee hearing is taking place to discover what information law enforcement agencies knew ahead of the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Dubbed as a 9/11-type inquiry, the objective is to determine where the lines of communication failed regarding the imminent threat against Congress members and then-Vice-President Mike Pence.

Pittman said the insurrectionists’ had a greater agenda beyond attacking Congress and guards. Their intended outcome was to “send a symbolic message to the nation as to who was in charge of the legislative process.”

Based on FBI reports, most of those arrested identify the person in charge as Former-President Donald Trump. Each contends they were responding to their Commander and Chief’s orders.

QAnon members, many of whom are militia as well, believe Trump’s presidency will be reinstated. He will become the 19th President and will be inaugurated on March 4th.

The FBI considers this threat as an act of domestic terrorism.

Their theory is a secret law was passed that made the United States a corporate entity rather than a government. Therefore, they argue, every president after Ulysses S. Grant is illegitimate. The reason why they chose March 4th is simple — it is the day the Constitution prescribes a new administration to begin.

