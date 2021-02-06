Police Report Armed Robberies in Chicago Area

Don't like to read?

The Chicago Police Department released community alerts for Districts 14 and 17. The notice is to advise residents of a spate of armed robberies that took place between Jan. 6 through Feb. 4, 2021.

14th District — Shakespeare Robberies

In District 14, there has been a recent series of armed robberies. They have taken place in a parking lot on West Division Avenue.

The victims’ statements indicate they were either walking to or from their parked vehicles. In one of the robberies, the assailants beat the victim using their hands and feet before stealing his car. Other robbery victims were chased before their vehicle was taken at gunpoint.

The offenders are 3 Black males. No. 1 offender is 15-20 years old, 5 foot 4-6 inches tall, and his weight is estimated at 120-130 pounds. No. 2 robber is 13-18 years old, 5 foot 6-10 inches tall, and his weight is estimated to be 140-160 pounds. There is no description for the third robbery suspect beyond his race.

The robberies took place on the 2200 block of West Division Avenue:

January 6th at 10:40 p.m. CT.

January 28th at 6:33 p.m. CT.

February 4th at 6:08 p.m. CT.

Please contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area Five at 312-746-7394. Reference Alert number P21-5-013 when calling with information on cases numbers JE-105527, JE-125991, and JE-132623.

17th District — Albany Park Robberies

In the 17th District, the recent armed robberies were committed by a group of assailants. In each incident, victims report the group displayed multiple handguns; they demanded personal property.

The group of robbers includes three Black and two Hispanic men ranging between 20 and 35 years old. No. 1 Black offender is 5 foot 7-11 inches tall and is about 160-170 pounds. No. 2 Black assailant is 5 foot 8-10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. No. 3 Black mugger is 5 foot 8 inches tall; no weight was reported.

No. 1 Hispanic offender is 5 foot 7-11 inches tall and weighs approximately 160-170 pounds. No. 2 Hispanic assailant is between 5 foot 8-10 inches; there is no mention of robber’s weight in the report.

Incident times and locations are as follows:

4600 block of North Hamlin on January 13th at 4:00 p.m. CT.

3700 block of West Ainslie on January 18th at 12:00 a.m. CT.

5000 block of North Springfield on January 18th at 11:00 p.m. CT.

4300 block of North Kildare on January 21st at 10:55 p.m. CT.

Please contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area Five at 312-746-7394. Reference P21-5-009(CA) when calling with information on case numbers JE-111825, JE-115917, JE-116699, and JE-118893.

The Chicago Police Department recommends the following to reduce becoming another victim in the chain of robberies:

Be aware of these crimes and alert neighbors and/or businesses in the neighborhood.

Pay close attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area.

Immediately call 911 and provide the following: a detailed description of the offender(s), including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

