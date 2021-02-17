Radio Talk Show Host, Rush Limbaugh, Dies at Age 70

Don't like to read?

Republican party icon and conservative radio talk show host, Rush Limbaugh, has passed away at the age of 70. His wife Kathryn announced the radio host died in the early hours of Feb. 17, 2021. She said that her husband “will forever be the greatest of all time.”

The Republican icon had been battling advanced-stage lung cancer since his diagnosis in February 2020. In an interview with NPR last year, Limbaugh said “Stage 4 is, as they say, terminal. I never thought I would see October 1st. I never thought I would. When October 1st hit on the calendar this year, I reminded myself of that — of that thought.”

The radio host underwent several cancer treatment regimens prior to his death. Two of those approaches ultimately failed. The third strategy first started to show positive results. However, when he had his next scan it showed his cancer had progressed.

His doctors then began to tweak his treatment plan to include chemotherapy drugs — hoping to slow down the disease. Despite the side effect and fatigue he felt, Limbaugh continued to broadcast his show.

I am extremely grateful to be able to come here to the studio and to maintain as much normalcy as possible

Limbaugh embraced his religion to assist him through the difficult days of his cancer. Whenever he would update his fans about his condition, he would always take time to thank them for their well-wishes.

His longtime producer and call-screener Bo Snerdley posted that he loved Limbaugh on his Twitter page. Former President Donald Trump awarded the radio host the Medal of Freedom before leaving office.

“The Rush Limbaugh Show” was first broadcasted in 1988. It quickly gained fanfare and soon reached around 15.5 million listeners each week.

He was born on Jan. 12, 1951, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Not only was Limbaugh a well-known radio host; he was also in “Forget Paris,” “The Drew Carey Show,” and “The 1/2 Hour News Hour.”

He has married a total of four times in his life. His death was left Kathryn Rogers a widow.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Featured and Inline Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License