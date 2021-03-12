12 Republicans Vote ‘No’ on Medals for Capitol Police Attacked on Jan. 6th

Don't like to read?

The House of Representatives approved a resolution awarding three Congressional Gold Medals to recognize Capitol Police officers who protected them when insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol in January. Twelve Republicans voted against the legislation on March 17, 2021.

American voters must remember the names of this appalling action taken by Republican representatives who refused to acknowledge the officers — two of whom lost their lives — against the insurrectionist mob on January 6th.

These selfish, unreasonable Republicans objected to the use of the term insurrectionists in the resolution: Rep. Andy Biggs from Arizona, Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, Rep. Andy Harris from Maryland, Texas Rep. Lance Gooden, Rep. Matt Gaetz from Florida, Georgia’s Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Louie Gohmert from Texas, Rep. Michael Cloud from Texas, Georgia Rep. Andrew S. Clyde, Florida Rep. Greg Steube, Rep. Bob Good from Virginia, and Tennessee’s Rep. John Rose.

Rep. Gaetz complained about the “editorial comments about the January 6 sequence of events.” The Republican further complained about the resolution’s inclusion of an exhibit at the Smithsonian — “that was a little too much for me.”

Another complaint came from Massie. This Republican balked at the resolution’s use of the word temple calling it sacrilegious.

The U.S. Capitol is the temple of American Democracy. No one representing the country should deny this fact — doing so is an aggressive attack on this country’s foundation. Republicans would do well to remember where they live and for whom they work.

QAnon enthusiast Rep. Green tweeted an inflammatory statement condemning the resolution and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) — calling the bill politically charged and a publicity stunt. Green asserted she could not “support the partisan charged language” in the legislation.

Green cannot open her mouth without inflaming any suggestion or statement made by her Democrat colleagues. While she was hiding from the riotous mob, she tweeted her intent to file articles of impeachment against Joe Biden, who was not yet sworn in as the President of the United States. On January 6th, the day Congress met to certify the electoral college votes, Green sported a face mask with the words “Trump won.”

Americans should never forget the biggest lie Donald Trump told during his tenure as the president and the Republican Congress members who supported his false assertion that he was the winner of the 2020 General Election.

These 12 Republicans are not patriots, they are hate mongers. They are a small portion of those who voted against the accepted practice of acknowledging the voters had spoken and there would be a new transition. They are responsible for the violence against “the temple of our American Democracy.”

Remember this, each of these dirty dozen represent states that at this very moment are proposing legislation to suppress voting rights — because the Republicans fear freedom and liberty and justice unless it benefits them.

Opinion by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

The Washington Post: A dozen Republicans voted against Congressional Gold Metals for police who protected them on Jan. 6

Images Courtesy of Geoff Livingston’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License