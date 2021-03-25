Deadly Tornadoes Strike Near Birmingham Alabama [Video]

Don't like to read?



At least five people are dead as many as seven tornadoes spawned from a supercell have touched down in the Birmingham, Alabama metro area. The tornadoes struck Thursday on March 25, 2021. Extensive damage has been reported in the region, including Helena, Pelham, and Indian Springs.

The National Weather Service issued a “tornado emergency” for areas south and east of Birmingham in Shelby and Jefferson counties. This comes as multiple tornado warnings have gone out for Alabama and surrounding states, including Mississippi.

According to the national Storm Prediction Center, the forecast shows that the atmospheric conditions are ripe and “will support supercells with low-level mesocyclones capable of producing strong tornadoes and large hail.”

Forecasters are also predicting the current weather conditions can produce long-track tornadoes. The majority of tornadoes are on the ground for just minutes, but long-track tornadoes can be on the ground for an extended period of time, even hours. This kind of tornado is known for causing widespread damage.

Governor Kay Ivey issued an emergency declaration for much of the state. The northern part of the state is under a flash flood warning.

As of 7:00 p.m. CST, almost 36,000 Alabamans are without power, according to the site poweroutages.us.

Staying Safe During A Tornado

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency (NOAA), there is no guaranteed safety during a tornado — even the threat of one must be taken seriously. To survive a tornado, follow established safety precautions. To learn the most important tips to stay safe, visit www.cdc.gov/nceh/features/tornadosafety/

