Domestic Violence Around the Globe an Epidemic Within a Pandemic

Domestic violence is an act of brutality between intimate partners, current or previous typically; one partner tries to exert power or control over the other through fear. This can involve physical, mental, verbal, sexual, emotional, social, or spiritual intimidation.

Domestic violence cases are not limited to a particular region, sex, age, or ethnic group. Unfortunately, it is a horrific act of abuse that happens daily all over the world. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of reported domestic violence incidences increased so much that it has become an epidemic within a pandemic.

Surveys worldwide have shown domestic abuse spiking since January of 2020 — jumping markedly compared to the same period in 2019. According to the American Journal of Emergency Medicine and the United Nations group U.N. Women, when the pandemic began, domestic violence incidents increased 300 percent in Hubei, China; 25 percent in Argentina, 30 percent in Cyprus, 33 percent in Singapore, and 50 percent in Brazil.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, calls to the domestic violence hotline have been on an incline in the U.K. In June 2020, Amy-Leanne Stringfellow’s death devastated the U.K. The 26-year-old mother of one and veteran of the war in Afghanistan fell prey to domestic violence. Her 45-year-old boyfriend allegedly killed her.

