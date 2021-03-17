IRS Tax Deadline Extended One Month [Video]

Patrick O’ Conor is still awaiting his 2019 and 2020 tax refunds and stimulus payments totaling $16,000. Lawmakers are counting on the IRS to administer the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan accompanied by the third round of $1,400 stimulus payment that went into many bank account Wednesday, March 17.

Delays are keeping cash-strapped Americans nationwide from benefitting from other programs that Congress initiated to dull the pandemic’s economic blow. The agency wage and investment division commissioner Ken Corbin said

The situation reflects the many, many challenges the country and agency have faced because of the virus and other more recent obstacles, including inclement weather that slowed its operations.

Conversations by democrats expressing a need for changes to be made at the IRS. The recent stimulus package includes billions of dollars to modernize the agency. Lawmakers argue that a more permanent resolution is necessary to avert a backlog such as this from ever happening in the future.

Earlier this year, the agency experienced technical glitches that derailed its online portal. The shortage of staff limits taxpayers calling the IRS from speaking to someone getting their tax questions answered.