Matthew McConaughey Considers Running for Texas Governor

Don't like to read?

Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves have been looking for ways to help out the Lone Star state after the devastating storm they had. The couple has lined up a bunch of all-star performers for their virtual concert benefit being held on March 21, 2021, at 7 p.m. CT.

Some of the people who already agreed to perform at the concert are Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, and Kelly Clarkson. According to McConaughey, as soon as they decided how they wanted to help out Texans he began phoning friends. “In 30 seconds,” every sports star, performer, and every Texas business said “‘Yes, what do you need me to do.'” These people also asked McConaughey, “When and where?”

In February, an unusual winter storm left several thousand Texans without heat, power, or clean water for weeks. ERCOT, the company running the state’s power grid, was partially to blame for the system failing.

During an interview with “CBS This Morning,” McConaughey stated that the time to help is “now.” When these types of devastations happen people need help to get back onto their feet.

McConaughey and his wife might have other plans up their sleeves to assist those affected by the Texas storm. One Texas electricity provider — Griddy Energy — has a class-action lawsuit filed against them. According to CBS, the company is said to have charged one woman over $9,000 during the time period of the storm. The woman said normally in that time period she would have only been charged $200 to $250.

The actor further stated that he would be open to the possibility of running for Texas Governor. McConaughey said that he “would be a fool not to. It’s a very honorable thing to consider…” However, the actor emphasized that he would have to contemplate every aspect of the possibility.

I have to decide for me what is my category where I can be most useful in life from here?

Written by Sheena Robertson

Source:

CBS News: Matthew McConaughey says he “would be a fool not to” consider running for Texas governor; by Elizabeth Elkind

Featured Image Courtesy of Moody College of Communication’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of GabboT’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License