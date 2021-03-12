Netflix Tests New Feature to Crack Down Password Sharing

Don't like to read?

People who are using someone else’s Netflix account may soon experience issues logging in. According to an article in CNN’s Business news — released on March 11, 2021 — Netflix has begun to test a new feature that could assist the company with cracking down on password sharing.

The new feature will send out alerts asking the user to verify they have permission to use the account. After the user verifies they can use the account they will be allowed to continue to watch the app.

According to a spokesperson for the company the “test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so.” The terms of service agreement for the company states that these accounts “may not be shared with” people outside of the “household.”

When people log into the account they will be prompted to verify the account. After they click the button a text or email will be sent to the account holder for confirmation. If a person chooses to verify the account at a later time — the prompt will pop at a random time.

If people viewing the account can not verify they are authorized then they will be asked to set up a new account. Netflix has not made this new feature a permanent fixture for the TV app. However, a select few accounts will see this new feature for a little while.

In February 2021, Netflix had at least 200 million users. Its stock has risen almost 50 percent in roughly a year. This is more than likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic keeping more people at home. Now that restrictions have been lessened the company fears they will lose momentum.

Many streaming platforms have been struggling with ways to handle password sharing. Netflix’s new feature may be the answer they have been looking for.

Written by Sheena Robertson

