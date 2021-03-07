Production Sound Mixer, Michael Wolf Snyder, Dies at Age 35

Don't like to read?

Production sound mixer, Michael Wolf Snyder, for the movie “Nomadland” has died at the age of 35. On March 1, 2021, his father, David Snyder, found him in his Queens, New York apartment. According to his father, his son died from suicide.

The production sound mixer’s father went to his apartment after not hearing from him for several days. On March 4, his father — a psychiatrist — posted on Facebook that his son suffered from “major depression for many years.” In his post, the father said that his son had taken “his own life sometime in the last week.”

Snyder’s father continued on by saying that he had struggled with depression “for many years.” The father further said that most likely having to quarantine for the last year must have been “difficult.” The COVID-19 pandemic has been extremely difficult for everyone. Especially for those who suffer from mental health issues.

In 2011, Snyder began his career as a boom operator on the movie “Occupant.” He seemed to be “joyful and invigorated” after COVID-19 restrictions began to ease and he could get back to work. Over the past few months, he has worked on a few projects.

His father said that Snyder seemed elated about working on the film “Nomadland.” The production sound mixer would tell his family “many happy stories about his work on the film.” Snyder also spoke of all the remarkable “people he got to spend time with.”

Chloe Zhao stated that she did not wear headphones during the production of “Nomadland.” She “heavily relied” on Snyder “to be” her “ears.” Zhao further stated that she also relied on his ears during the production of “The Rider.”

The production sound mixer would either signal to Zhao for another take or that the sound was perfect. During the production of “The Rider” Snyder proposed an idea to Zhao. They later ended up using that idea in the production of “Nomadland.”

His family and friends are grieving his death. The people he worked with are deeply saddened by his death. May he finally find peace.

Written by Sheena Robertson

