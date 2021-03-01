Seth Rogan Brings His Cannabis Company to the US

Don't like to read?

Seth Rogan has announced that he is bringing his cannabis company — Houseplant — to the United States. The “Pineapple Express” actor plans on rolling his company out in California on March 11, 2021. His company will also feature numerous ceramic home products.

The three strains that Houseplant offers are Rogan’s favorite. The strain Pancake Ice has a 33 percent level of THC, according to a tweet made by Rogan. On his Instagram page, he wrote, “If you know anything about me at all, I’m going to assume it’s that I really love weed.”

The actor turned entrepreneur further stated that he has been working on his company “for the last 10 years.” He was extremely happy to announce that they “are finally ready to launch in America.”

Every strain the company will sell will be “handpicked” by the actor himself. By that, he means that each strain will have been previously tried by Rogan.

All of the cannabis will be dispensed in “adorable little tins.” Rogan further stated that they have “a purple one for indica,” as well as “an orange one for sativa.”

And it even stacks!

Some of the other products the company will be offering will include a vinyl box set, table lighters, and ashtrays created by the actor himself. One of Rogan’s favorite lighters is a “block table lighter.” Which features an ashtray for a lid.

In 2019, the company initially launched in Canada. The actor launched Houseplant with Evan Goldberg. They started off with a line of pre-rolled joints and soft gel capsules.

Rogan has been showcasing his various ceramic works of art via his social media pages for a while now. Many people have stated that they are excited about the company coming to the United States. One person called sharpie tweeted, “happy for so many others who are able to make the cannabis industry their livelihood.” They further wrote, “wish POC weren’t incarcerated at an unproportionable rate for attempting to do the same (or less) over the last several decades, but I mean, you know: c’est la vie right?”

