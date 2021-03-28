Sharon Osbourne Leaves CBS ‘The Talk’

Don't like to read?

Sharon Osborne — wife of rock star Ozzy — has decided to leave CBS’ talk show “The Talk” after facing major criticism over her friendship with British journalist Piers Morgan. During the show on March 10, 2021, Osbourne was criticized over her defending some of Morgan’s remarks about Meghan Markle — The Duchess of Sussex.

She began her career on “The Osbournes” reality TV show in 2002. The TV host publicly defended Morgan after he questioned an account the Duchess of Sussex gave to Oprah Winfrey during an exclusive interview. During the Winfrey interview, Meghan stated that she had been discouraged against seeking mental health treatment by some of the royal household.

After the interview aired, Morgan stated that he did not believe in the alleged account during a show he co-hosted called “Good Morning Britain.” One of his colleagues chastised him for “trashing” the Duchess of Sussex. To which Morgan stormed off the set. The next day he left the show completely.

Osbourne later took to her Twitter page to say that she stood by her friend — Morgan. In her tweet, Osbourne wrote that “People forget that you’re paid for your opinion.” She went on to say “and that you’re just speaking the truth.”

During the March 10th show, co-host Sheryl Underwood asked Osbourne about her tweet defending Morgan. Underwood asked Osbourne what she would say to those who believed “while you’re standing by your friend, it appears that you give validation or safe haven to” his racist remarks. She further added, “even if you don’t agree.”

To which Osbourne became defensive and stated she felt as though she were “about to be” given “the electric chair.” All due to the fact that she has “a friend who many… think is a racist.” The situation continued to get tenser from there.

Especially when Osbourne asked how she could “be racist about” anything or anybody in her “life?” She later tweeted that she was sorry for offending anyone. Further stating that she felt a little attacked. The talk show host also said that she does not condone any bullying, misogyny, or racism. Adding that she should have stated that, to begin with.

On Friday, March 26th, CBS announced that she had decided to leave the show. They further added that Osbourne’s etiquette towards her co-hosts was unacceptable for their standards. They prefer to run a “respectful workplace.”

According to The New York Times, Howard Bragman — spokesperson for Osbourne — sent an email saying he had no comment about her leaving “The Talk.”

Written by Sheena Robertson

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

The New York Times: Sharon Osbourne Leaves ‘The Talk,’ CBS Says; by Mike Ives

Images Courtesy of Viacom – Used With Permission