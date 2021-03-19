Texas Waxworks Pulls Trump’s Figure After Repeated Assaults by Visitors

Don't like to read?

Donald Trump’s wax effigy has been moved to storage for its safety. Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in downtown San Antonio, Texas, announced, on March 18, 2021, the figure was moved from public view after the former-president’s likeness was repeatedly assaulted by visitors.

The regional manager for the museum’s parent company, Ripley’s Entertainment, reports the injuries to the former-president’s figure’s face were bad. Highly controversial political effigies are likely to cause extreme attacks, according to Clay Stewart.

Trump will not be redisplayed until President Joe Biden’s figure is added into the rotation. Stewart explains that Biden’s effigy is currently under production in Southern Florida, reports the San Antonio Express-News.

Typically, the Republican party is dominant in Texas, but the number of registered Democratic voters saw a significant increase in the last election. Still, the former-president’s popularity among Texans and other Republicans approve of his term in office.

In a recent poll, Trump is the top contender for the 2024 presidential Republican race, with slightly over half of his followers stating they would support his candidacy should he decide to run.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

