Donald Trump Uses CPAC to Promote His Vision of the Future

Former-President Donald Trump spoke at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 28, 2021. He repeated his election lies and bragged about the important role he would play in the 2022 midterm election.

It has been nearly a month since the twice-impeached president left the White House. His storyline remains the same; he won the election. Trump hinted about throwing his hat into the ring for another shot at the presidency. He said he thought he would beat the Democrats a third time.

CNN reports ‘Trump has remained unbowed and unapologetic since the January 6 insurrection.” Moreover, he continues to be a Republican favorite and has reportedly hosted several individuals interested in running for office.

The former president called out Republicans who voted to impeach him and those who voted to convict, calling them grandstanders. He was particularly nasty in his remarks about Rep. Liz Chaney (R-Wyo.). Trump said she is a warmonger who loves seeing U.S. troops in harm’s way.

He praised Wyoming for censuring her, adding he hopes she would be removed in the next election. “Get rid of ‘em all,” he quipped referring to the Republicans who did not have his back during the impeachment hearing and trial.

Trump attacked President Joe Biden for overturning his policies. Ceasing the border wall construction, the former-president claims Biden’s action triggered a new crisis at the Southern border and created “a youth migrant crisis.”

The twice-impeached president boohooed starting a new political party. He contends the Republican party will unite and be stronger than it has ever been.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

