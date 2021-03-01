Erica Watson, Chicago Actress and Comedian, Dies From COVID Complications

Don't like to read?

An actress and comedian from Chicago, Erica Watson, has passed away due to complications from COIVD-19. According to a Facebook post that her brother posted, Watson died in Jamacia on Feb. 28, 2021. The comedian had just turned 48-years-old that previous Friday.

As an actress, standup comedian — and producer — she was well-known for her work on “Windy City Live”— and other TV and radio ventures. She even appeared in a few Oscar-nominated films. Such as, “ChiRaq,” “Top Five,” “Precious,” and “Side Effects.”

Watson was born and raised in Illinois’ Chicago Hyde Park neighborhood. There she attended Kenwood High School. She graduated from Columbia College Chicago.

Many people were heartbroken over the news of Watson’s death. Her old show “Windy City Live” tweeted that they were “gutted by her death.” They are planning on paying a “tribute to our friend” on their March 1st show. Brandon Pope TV tweeted, “I am heartbroken. COVID continues to exact a heavy toll.”

It further stated how they are having a hard time believing they are going to have to say “Erica Watson’s name in past tense.” They continue on by saying that she was “Such a warm, loving and fun spirit. And a woman who always put her community first. She’s brought smiles around the country for a long time. Rest well, Queen.”

One of her friends, John Ira Jennings, tweeted that he was “shattered over the passing of my dear friend Erica Watson. Still in shock.”

Kim Foxx posted on her Twitter page, ” I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Erica Watson. Erica was a talented, bright light. With every conversation, she made you feel as if you had been friends for years, even if you had only met her virtually. I send my prayers to her friends and family.”

Many other people share in these sentiments. She was a highly loved person who will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and fans. May she rest in peace.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Source:

WBBM News Radio: Chicago actress Erica Watson dies from COVID-19 complications

Featured Image Courtesy of Barry Wallace’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License